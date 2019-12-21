Nikita Dutta From 'Kabir Singh' Reveals One Of Her Fans Wanted Her 'Dead', For This Reason

Nikita Dutta was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer, Kabir Singh. The movie was a massive success at the box office. Kabir Singh became the first Shahid starrer to enter the 300 crore club. Nikita Dutta’s performance in the movie was critically acclaimed and she made quite an impact on the audience. The actor reportedly will be seen next in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Nikita Dutta spoke about her journey right from the time for walking the ramp for Miss India to making her debut in Bollywood. Nikita Dutta also revealed about her struggles and confusions. Nikita’s journey from figuring out things to becoming a Bollywood actor has been very inspirational.

In the interview, Nikita Dutta shared a real-life incident that happened with her. While she was just beginning her career, Nikita Dutta became a part of a huge controversy when her show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste got scrapped because of her poor health. Nikita Dutta revealed that she suffered from Dengue while shooting for the show. She has to immediately stop shooting for the series. However, rumours spread as she got an offer from the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste shut immediately and abruptly and everyone blamed Nikita Dutta for it. It was a depressing phase of her life, according to Nikita Dutta. She also said that she remembers how one of her fans left a comment which said it would have been better if she would have died. Nikita Dutta admitted that even the show gave her fame. However, towards the end, it became a toll on her.

Nikita Dutta added that she has worked straight for 61 days without a proper day off. The shifts were crazy, according to her. In the same conversation, Nikita Dutta further added that she never got lured by fame. The only thing that Nikita Dutta craved was to become a good actor.

