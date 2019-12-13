Shahid Kapoor Does Not Endorse Anything That Kabir Singh Did In The Movie; Details Inside

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh saw a theatrical release in June 2019. The film was a massive success at the box office. However, after its release, the movie received severe backlash. Kabir Singh was criticised by many critics as they claimed the movie was extremely misogynistic, sexist, and problematic. Many of them also debated that Kabir Singh could encourage violence at worst and misplaced sympathy at best.

Shahid Kapoor, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, revealed why he chose to act in the movie. Shahid Kapoor said he doesn’t think that the creators have justified anything in Kabir Singh. 'The character Kabir is messed up and he does many things that good people never do', he added. Shahid Kapoor further said that neither the creators nor he never said that Kabir Singh is a good human being or that he is an embodiment of an ideal person. They have maintained since the beginning that he is very violent and "messed up". However, he has a heart. Shahid Kapoor thinks it is important to acknowledge the fact that people have got both light and dark inside us, otherwise movies will become candy floss and portray things that are not real.

Shahid Kapoor further added that if someone wants to solve a problem in society, they first have to address the problem and that is exactly what the creators wanted to portray. If violence and bad behaviour is a problem in society, and people don’t expect it to show it in movies, then how is anyone ever going to talk about it? Cinema is meant to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues and Shahid Kapoor believes that Kabir Singh was successful in doing just that.

Shahid Kapoor thinks that Kabir Singh has sparked a debate about good and bad behaviour. He also believes that cinema’s job is to depict real-life and bring up conversations. However, what everyone makes of that conversation or movie is for people to decide on an individual level. Shahid Kapoor also believes that cinema is a medium where people get to see and learn things while being emotionally affected. It reflects life, and when someone decides to make a movie about it, they should do it honestly. One can’t show a situation in a hypocritical manner by hiding a few things.

In a democracy, whenever people make cinema in the true sense, they should be able to show different types of characters. Shahid Kapoor said that he doesn’t endorse anything that Kabir Singh did but that doesn’t mean it is not his job to represent him correctly because he is an actor. Shahid Kapoor said it is the audience's job to decide what they think is wrong and right about Kabir Singh.

