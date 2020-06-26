Rajat Kapoor's 'Kadakh' Boasts Of A Stellar Starcast From Ranvir Shorey To Kalki Koechlin

The actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor's seventh feature film titled Kadakh recently premiered on June 18, 2020, on the over-the-top streaming platform Sony LIV. The comedy-drama thriller was supposed to be screened in 2018 at the 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The Rajat Kapoor directorial boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Mansi Multani, Rajat Kapoor, Cyrus Sahukar and Kalki Koechlin and several others. Thus, here's everything you need to know about each character and their roles in Kadakh:

Also Read | Ranvir Shorey's 'Kadakh': Rajat Kapoor's Direction & Actors' Performances Win Hearts

Kadakh cast (Lead)

Ranvir Shorey as Sunil

The actor and former VJ Ranvir Shorey essays the lead role of Sunil in Kadakh. Ranvir as Sunil plays an upwardly mobile Delhi resident who lives in a lavish apartment in a suburban neighbourhood. However, Sunil has an unusual start to his busy morning one day when Raaghav, played by Chandrachoor Rai, visits him and threatens to murder him as he reveals that he is the husband of Chhaya, played Palomi Ghosh, the woman Sunil has been having an affair with at the office.

Chandrachoor Rai as Raaghav

Known for his role in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Meri Pyaari Bindu, Chandrachoor Rai essays the role of Raaghav in this crime-drama thriller. Chandrachoor as Raaghav plays a furious husband of Chhaya, who visits Sunil one morning and threatens him of murder as his wife has been having an extra-marital affair with him. However, amid the heated up argument, Raaghav pulls out a gun and ends up accidentally killing himself.

Mansi Multani as Malti

The actor-writer Mansi Multani plays the role of Sunil's wife Malti. After Raaghav accidentally kills himself with the intention of shooting Sunil, Mansi helps her husband hide his dead body as their friends start trickling in for a Diwali party. The story then revolves around how they keep the body hidden from everyone in their 2BHK apartment.

Palomi Ghosh as Chhaya

The National-Award winning actor Palomi Ghosh plays the role of Chhaya in Kadakh. Chhaya is the wife of Raaghav who has an extra-marital affair at her office with Sunil. She is the root cause of turbulence in the film.

Also Read | Dark Season 3: Release Date, Lead Cast And What To Expect From Final Installment

Kadakh cast (Supporting)

Yogesh (Cyrus Sahukar), Alka (Shruti Seth), Paro (Nupur Asthana) Joshi (Sagar Deshmukh) Rahul (Rajat Kapoor), and Sheetal (Tara Sharma) play the roles of Sunil and Malti’s friends with their set of quirks who visit them for a Diwali party. Cyrus as Yogesh plays a motivational speaker who does not leave any opportunity to be condescending towards his friends. Shruti as Alka plays Yogesh's occasionally volatile wife who prefers to drench herself in pints of beer and doles out unnecessary life advice. Rajat as Rahul plays an author who awaits the release of his debut novel with bated breath, while Tara as Sheetal plays Rajat's wife who is somewhere unsure of her husband’s potential. Sagar as Joshi and Nupur as Paro play the roles of a recently divorced couple who is trying to make sense of their single status. Kalki Koechlin plays the role of an uninvited guest, Francoise Marie.

Also Read | 365 DNI Effect: As Netflix's 'Love' Also Gets Popular, Here's A Look At Its Stellar Cast

Watch the trailer of 'Kadakh' below:

Also Read | 'Bulbbul' Cast's Whopping Net Worth Proves That 'not All Fairy Tales Are Fantasy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.