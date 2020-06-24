'Bulbbul' Cast's Whopping Net Worth Proves That 'not All Fairy Tales Are Fantasy'

After Pataal Lok, Anushka Sharma is all set to bring to screens a horror film with supernatural elements: Bulbbul. The movie premiers on Netflix India on June 24. 2020. Directed by Anvita Dutt, the movie’s cast includes Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chatterjee, Avinash Tiwary, and Rahul Bose. Read on to know the net worth of the cast.

Bulbbul cast's net worth

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose is a very popular actor in the entertainment industry. The actor has worked in films like Pyaar Ke Side effects, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, and Poorna. According to a leading media portal, the Rahul Bose’s net worth is around $8million, which is around Rs 60 crores.

Apart from acting, the actor has dipped his toes in playback singing and writing and directing films as well. Moreover, he even produced Poorna: Courage Has No Limit. Apart from these, Rahul Bose is a well-known stage artist and has worked in plays like Topsy Turvey, Art, and The Square Circle.

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri is playing a prominent role in the film Bulbbul. Before this, she has been featured in movies like Laila Majnu and Poster Boys. According to a media portal, Tripti Dimri’s net worth is around Rs 40 lakh.

Parambrata Chatterjee

Parambrata Chatterjee is a popular Indian film actor, director, producer and television personality. He is predominantly known for his work in Bengali cinema. The actor has been featured in Dwitiyo Purush, Pari, and Kahaani.

According to a leading media portal, Parambrata Chatterjee’s net worth is around Rs 1 crore. Reportedly, the actor charges fees to appear in events and ceremonies. Moreover, he endorses several brands.

Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films and has a pivotal role in Bulbbul. He has been featured in films like Laila Majnu, The Girl On the Train, Ghost Stories, and Yudh. According to a leading media portal, Avinash Tiwary’s net worth is around Rs 50 lakh.

Paoli Dam

Paoli Dam is a popular Indian actor who started her acting career with a Bengali television series called Jibon Niye Khela. She has been featured in Hate Story, Chatrak, and Kantho. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $1 million, which is over Rs 7 crores.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

