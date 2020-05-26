Kajal Aggarwal Has Won Awards For Best Actress These Many Times

Kajal Aggarwal marked her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood flick Kyun Ho Gaya Na, which was a box office failure. However, she did not stop and went on to be a part of various commercially successful movies including Lakshmi Kalyanam, Chandamama, Magadheera, Thupakki, among others. Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most sought-after actors, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu film industry.

Kajal Aggarwal has garnered critical acclaim for her amazing performances in Darling, Naayak, Baadshah, and Businessman, to name a few. Moreover, she has also received innumerable Best actress nominations and awards for her contribution to the industry. So, we have listed the times when Aggarwal received Best actress awards and accolades for her work.

Kajal Aggarwal's awards and accolades

Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of Bhoomi in Vamshi Paidipally’s romantic -comedy Brindavanam. Released in 2010, this Telugu language film also features N T Rama Rao Jr. and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Aggarwal’s Brindavanam was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. The female lead actor also received CineMAA Award for Best Actress – Telugu for the movie.

Brindavanam revolves around Bhoomi, who does not like the suiter that her family chose for her marriage. So, she chooses to lie to her family by saying that she has a boyfriend, Bhoomi’s friend Indu is also a part of her plan. The latter sends her boyfriend Krish to pretend as Bhoomi’s lover and meet her family. However, he gets stuck between the devil and the deep sea as Bhoomi’ starts having feelings for Krish.

Kajal Aggarwal was also applauded for her role of Nisha in action thriller flick Thupakki. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, this Tamil movie stars Vijay alongside Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Thupakki revolves around an Indian army officer, who arrives home on a holiday. However, he witnesses and escapes a bomb blast and sets on a mission to track, destroy and deactivate a cell.

Thupakki was a major commercial hit and received various nods, awards, and accolades. Moreover, the 2012 movie was remade in different languages including Hindi and Bengali. Kajal Aggarwal received four awards for her role as Nisha, Jagadish Dhanapal’s love interest in the movie. The actor received CineMAA Award for Best Actress – Tamil, Vijay Award for Favourite Heroine, SIIMA Award for Best Actress (Critics) – Tamil, and Cosmopolitan People Choice Award for Best Actress – Thupakki.

