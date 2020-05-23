Kajal Aggarwal's 'Naayak': The Film Has Interesting Trivia That You Didn't Know About

Quick links:
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular, celebrated leading actors in South India. Kajal Aggarwal was the last seen onscreen in Pradeep Ranganathan's blockbuster, Comali. She shared screen space with Jayam Ravi in the movie. The actor has several films in the pipeline now.
Some of the most memorable performances of Kajal Aggarwal are Magadheera, Darling, Mr. Perfect, Govindudu, Singham, Businessman, Baadshah, Thuppaki, and many more. Kajal Aggarwal has appeared in several Telugu films, but her performance in Naayak is particularly praised by many fans.
Naayak features Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Amala Paul, Pradeep Rawat, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. The action film is helmed by director V. V. Vinayak and produced by DVV Danayya and S. Radha Krishna. The movie revolves around a young man and his teammates who come together to fight injustice.
Ram Charan plays the lead role of Charan (Cherry) and Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of Madhu in the movie. The movie bagged several awards for Ram Charan's role as well as for the songs sung by Shreya Ghoshal.
All the soundtracks for the movie have been composed by S. Thaman and several songs were penned by Chandrabose, Bhaskarabhatla, and Sahiti. With all that said now, read to know some of the most interesting trivia about the movie.
