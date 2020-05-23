Kajal Aggarwal's 'Naayak': The Film Has Interesting Trivia That You Didn't Know About

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular, celebrated leading actors in South India. Kajal Aggarwal was the last seen onscreen in Pradeep Ranganathan's blockbuster, Comali. She shared screen space with Jayam Ravi in the movie. The actor has several films in the pipeline now.

Some of the most memorable performances of Kajal Aggarwal are Magadheera, Darling, Mr. Perfect, Govindudu, Singham, Businessman, Baadshah, Thuppaki, and many more. Kajal Aggarwal has appeared in several Telugu films, but her performance in Naayak is particularly praised by many fans.

Naayak features Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Amala Paul, Pradeep Rawat, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. The action film is helmed by director V. V. Vinayak and produced by DVV Danayya and S. Radha Krishna. The movie revolves around a young man and his teammates who come together to fight injustice.

Ram Charan plays the lead role of Charan (Cherry) and Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of Madhu in the movie. The movie bagged several awards for Ram Charan's role as well as for the songs sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

All the soundtracks for the movie have been composed by S. Thaman and several songs were penned by Chandrabose, Bhaskarabhatla, and Sahiti. With all that said now, read to know some of the most interesting trivia about the movie.

Kajal Aggarwal's Naayak: Interesting Trivia about the film

The movie was later dubbed in several languages including Tamil and Malayalam, that got released with the same title.

The blockbuster movie marked the second project that Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal collaborated for after they shared screen space in Magadheera.

Legendary music director, Ilaiyaraaja's soundtrack titled Subhalekha Rasukunna is from megastar Chiranjeevi's Kondaveeti Donga was edited and remixed in the movie.

The movie was filmed in various locations and a majority of the part was shot in Iceland and Slovenia; Naayak marked the first Telugu movie that was filmed in Slovenia.

Initially, Shruti Haasan was considered to perform in an item song in the movie, but the actor declined the offer herself. Eventually, Charmee performed for the item song in the movie.

The movie was a massive success and it also became one of the highest-grossing films in the entire Telugu cinema industry. The film also completed a whopping hundred days.

Naayak marked the very first film where Ram Charan portrayed the dual role.

