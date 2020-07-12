Kajal Aggarwal's Stunning Airport Looks To Take Some Style Inspiration From

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most loved celebrities in the south industry. The actor has had several blockbusters in the south cinema space as well as in Bollywood. She is known for her amazing acting talent and her brilliant style sense among her fans. Be it her outfits in movies or her sartorial choices off-screen, the actor has managed to impress fans. Hence here are some of her most stylish airport looks that were liked by fans and which can also help one style their travel looks.

Kajal Aggarwal's amazing airport looks to get inspired

All White

During one of her travels, Kajal Aggarwal was seen wearing an all-white outfit in which she looked quite elegant. The actor sported a white jacket and top and casually posed for the camera. The jacket and the top had a few hints of silver which made the overall outfit stand out from the rest. The actor was all smiles as she waved at the cameras as she was being snapped.

All Grey

On one occasion when Kajal Aggarwal was walking past the security at the airport, she was snapped wearing an all grey outfit. The actor donned a grey kurta along with grey pants to complete the look. She also gave the traditional outfit an urban touch with a pair of white sneakers that looked amazing. The traditional and urban mix was something that was loved by fans as they complimented the actor in the comments section. Kajal Aggarwal was also seen holding a book and a bag as she walked past.

All Simple

Kajal Aggarwal was spotted wearing a polka dot jacket outside the airport. The polka dot jacket was quite amazing due to the way Kajal Aggarwal paired it up with her overall outfit. The actor’s black and white polka dot outfit was paired with a simple white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim. Despite the simple and casual look, Kajal Aggarwal managed to look her absolute best as she posed for the camera a couple of times. The same blue bag was once again spotted with Kajal for this outfit as well. To complete the look, Kajal Aggarwal paired the outfit with a cool pair of white sneakers.

