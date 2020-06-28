Kajal Aggarwal Lost Prestigious Awards She Was Nominated For To These Female Actors

Quick links:
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007) and has enjoyed a successful journey as an actor in the Tollywood and Kollywood industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to garner numerous awards and recognitions to her name. Take a look at the times when the actor was nominated for prestigious awards and the actresses to whom she lost the winning title.
ALSO READ| 'Mosagallu' Poster Released By Vishnu Manchu On The Occasion Of Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday
2012 - Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut- Hindi for Singham. She lost the award to Parineeti Chopra for Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.
ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's 'Sabse Badhkar Hum': All You Need To Know About The Film
ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Quiz: Which Kajal Aggarwal's Character Do You Most Relate To?
ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal And Rana Daggubati's Song That You Can Play While Sweating It Out
Promo Image courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.