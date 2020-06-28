Kajal Aggarwal Lost Prestigious Awards She Was Nominated For To These Female Actors

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007) and has enjoyed a successful journey as an actor in the Tollywood and Kollywood industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to garner numerous awards and recognitions to her name. Take a look at the times when the actor was nominated for prestigious awards and the actresses to whom she lost the winning title.

Filmfare Award South nominations

2009 – Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu for Magadheera. She lost the award to Anushka Shetty for the film Arundhati

2010 – Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu for Darling. She lost the award to Anushka Shetty for Vedam

2011 – Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu for Mr Perfect. She lost the award to Nayanthara as Goddess Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam

2014 – Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu for Govindudu Andarivadele. She lost the award to Shruti Haasan as Spandana in Race Gurram.

ALSO READ| 'Mosagallu' Poster Released By Vishnu Manchu On The Occasion Of Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday

Filmfare Awards nominations

2012 - Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut- Hindi for Singham. She lost the award to Parineeti Chopra for Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

SIIMA Award Nominations

2012 - SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Telugu for Mr. Perfect and Businessman. She lost the award to Shruti Haasan for Gabbar Singh.

2013 - SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Telugu for Baadshah and for her Tamil film Thuppakki. She lost the award to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Attarintiki Daredi.

2014 - SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Telugu for Govindudu Andarivadele. She lost the award to Shruti Haasan for Race Gurram.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's 'Sabse Badhkar Hum': All You Need To Know About The Film

CineMAA Award Nominations

2010 - CineMAA Award for Best Actress - Telugu for Magadheera. She lost the award to Anushka Shetty for Arundhati.

2012 - CineMAA Award for Best Actress - Telugu for Mr. Perfect. She lost the award to Tamannaah for 100% Love.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Quiz: Which Kajal Aggarwal's Character Do You Most Relate To?

Vijay Award Nominations

Vijay Award for Best Actress - For Thuppakki in 2012. She lost the award to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Neethane En Ponvasantham.

ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal And Rana Daggubati's Song That You Can Play While Sweating It Out

Promo Image courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.