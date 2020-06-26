Kajal Aggarwal's Peppy Songs To Listen To While Shedding Your Calories At The Gym

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the first female actors from the South Indian industry whose wax statue has been put on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore. Her established career in the South Indian film industry has made her one of the highest-paid actors there. Working in the Tamil as well as Telugu film industry, the actor has been a part of some finest Tamil films like Naan Mahaan Alla, Maattrraan and Thuppakki.

Some of her hit Telugu films include Darling, Brindavanam and Mr Perfect. Apart from her films, the actor is more popular for her peppy song numbers. Here's a list of Kajal Aggarwal's peppy song numbers that are perfect to play while working out.

Kajal Aggarwal's songs for your workout playlist

Ey Pilla Pilla

Diwali Deepaanni

Featuring Naga Chaitanya and Kajal Aggarwal the song Ey Pilla Pilla is from the film Dhada. The film is about a young boy who returns from the USA to live with his brother and his wife. Everything goes smoothly until he gets into a tiff with two gangs who go out to get him. Only to make things worse, his girlfriend's father fixes her marriage to another man. Diwali Deepanni is another song from the film Dhada that you can add to your workout playlist.

Pakka Local

Another popular song of Kajal Aggarwal you should add to your workout playlist is Pakka Local. The song is from the film Janatha Garage featuring Mohanlal, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Unni Mukundan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

Paisa Note

Paisa Note is another peppy song starring Kajal Aggarwal and Jayaram Ravi, from the film Comali. The catchy tunes of the song is perfect to keep you energised and motivated while working out. The film is about a man who wakes up from a coma after several years and struggles to cope up with new innovations.

Rola Rola

Rola Rola is a Telugu song from the movie Sita that you can add to your workout playlist. This song is perfect to play while sweating it out in your Zumba dance class. Kajal Aggarwal's groovy moves in the song, add more to make the song perfect.

