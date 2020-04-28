Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Her Film 'Magadheera'; Read Here

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She has done several Telugu films over the years, one of which is Magadheera.

The film Magadheera is a SS Rajamouli-directed masterpiece. Kajal Aggarwal was seen in the role of the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. This reincarnation story is one of the best Tamil films of all time. Kajal Aggarwal was also nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Telugu for her role in this film. Here are the best scenes from her film Magadheera.

Kajal Aggarwal’s best scenes from Magadheera

Kajal Aggarwal making the fool of the lead hero Ram Charan

Kajal Aggarwal at the start of the film makes a fool out of the lead here Ram Charan. She tells him that she is going to help him get in touch with the girl he loves. The girl he loves is Kajal, but she doesn’t tell him to see how far he can go. She does it until she realizes that she loves him too. This scene is at 25 minutes mark of the film.

Kajal Aggarwal gets jealous

Kajal Aggarwal fools Ram Charan, but after he realises that Kajal is the lady he loves, he also sets up a plan to make a fool of Kajal. Kajal follows him to the garden where he is going to meet the girl of his dreams. After looking at him with a different girl, Kajal goes to him and fights the girl off. There is no actual girl in the scene; it's Ram Charan’s friend who pretends to be the girl so that he can make Kajal jealous. This scene is at 51 minutes mark of the film.

Kajal Aggarwal’s love for Ram Charan in the past

Kajal Aggarwal is seen in the role of a queen in the flashback of the film. As the queen, she tries to attack the most feared warrior of her kingdom for fun. He finds her and stops her before her attack and then teaches her how to use the weapons correctly. This also is one of the best scenes from the film Magadheera. This scene is at one hour 10 minutes mark of the film.

