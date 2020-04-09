Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri'

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South as well as in the Hindi film industry. With impeccable acting skills and a pleasing personality, the actor has managed to win over fans. Kajal has been a part of many films in Telugu and Hindi, which include films like Magdheera, Lakshmi Kalyanam, Rowdy Baadshah, Arya 2, Thuppakki, Singham, Special 26 and many more.

Of all the movies she starred in, Nene Raju Nene Mantri featuring Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead is considered as one of her best movies. Helmed by Teja, the film released in the year 2017 and narrated the tale of Radha and Jogendra who get entangled in the dirty game of politics. The movie was a box office hit and the on-screen couple was the talk of the town for their sizzling chemistry in the film. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's best moments from Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Jogendra and Radha introduction scene

In this scene, a poor couple urges Jogendar to lend some money for farming. Jogendar’s friend asks them to give something in exchange like a piece of jewellery or something very precious. Meanwhile, Kajal enters and prepares tea for Jogendar. She first tastes it and then sents the tea for him.

Radha is ready to sacrifice life for Jogendra

In the above scene, Radha goes to the temple to thank God for fulfilling her wish of having a child. But a lady from the village council arrives over there and pushes Radha. As a result, Radha gets badly injured and the doctor says that they can save either the child or mother. Jogendra asks the doctor to save Radha's life. A few days later, Jogendra becomes the head of the village and to take revenge from him, a few people attack Radha and Jogendra. The latter gets hurt and Radha says that she can do anything to save her husband's life.

Kajal and Rana's sizzling chemistry in Sukhibhava song

One of the famous songs of the film, Sukhibhava Annara shows the chemistry between Radha and Jogendra played by Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal The lyrics of the song are written by Surendra Krishna who also wrote some other songs of the film including Jogendra Jodendra, Radhamma Radhamma and Sumangalai. Shreya Ghoshal and Rohith gave their melodious voice to this soulful track.

