Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Her Blockbuster Film 'Comali'

Kajal Aggarwal is counted amongst the most versatile names in the South Film Industry. The stunning actor has featured in several commercially successful Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. Some of the best Kajal Aggarwal's movies include Singham, Comali, Magadheera, Thuppakki amid others. In recent times, one of Kajal Aggarwal's' biggest blockbuster hits includes the comedy film Comali.

Comali released in 2019 and was helmed by director Pradeep Ranganathan. It starred Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. The story of Comali revolves around the life of Jayam Ravi’s character, who wakes up from coma post 16 years, after an unpleasant incident. The story then takes a comic twist as when he wakes up from coma, he finds the world amusing. Kajal Aggarwal gave a memorable performance in the film. Her scenes with Jayam are the highlights of romantic-comedy. Let's take a took at some of their best scenes:

Kajal Aggarwal Best Moments from 'Comali'

The cute telephonic conversation

Talking about Kajal Aggarwal's best moments in Comali there's no way we miss out on the super sweet and unique conversation between Ravi and Kajal in the film. Kajal performed effortlessly in this scene wherein the lead pair indulge in a surreal conversation on phone, Jayam flirts with Kajal and compliments for her beauty. Kajal too appreciates Jayam's trait of celebrating birthday parties with kids rather than taking selfies. The camaraderie between the lead pair of the blockbuster film is definitely worth your time.

When Jayam Ravi sees Kajal in a ripped jeans

Jayam Ravi falls in love with Kajal Aggarwal's character in Comali. The scene where Jayam sees Kajal walking on the road in ripped jeans is a hysterical scene. Jayam's reaction to Kajals' modern ensemble is truly one of the funniest scenes in the movie. Kajal looked drop-dead gorgeous and enacted the scene brilliantly. The way she comforts Jayam's character in this comic scene is a must-watch.

The Museum Scene

Another Kajal Aggarwal's best moment in Comali is the unarguably the museum scene. In this scene, Kajal tries hard to make Ravi understand the importance of a hidden camera to record the politician's aka villain's inadmissible behaviour when he meets him. She tells Ravi to buy a hidden camera online and shows her a few options on the internet. But Ravi who has no idea about the internet and the possibility of buying a product online. The bittersweet banter between the two stellar actors in this scene shouldn't be missed.

