Kajal Aggarwal's Pictures From Maldives Are Giving Her Fans Vacation Goals

Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly wrapped up her projects for the year and has headed out for a family holiday to the Maldives. The actor has taken social media by storm with her happy photos from the picturesque location. The Singham actor is accompanied by her parents, sister Nisha and her family. Many fans admired her pictures as Kajal was having an amazing time in the Maldives. She has posted many pictures where she is sporting a bikini and chilling at the swimming pool at a private resort.

Kajal chose to wear a multi-coloured bikini for the day and she also shared pictures where she is sitting on a flamingo pool float. Her fans were are commenting on her picture with many heart emojis. The actor has clearly given all her fans vacation goals.

Here is a look at some of her pictures

Kajal is having a fun and a memorable vacation with her family. A few days back Kajal shared multiple pictures of herself chilling at the resort with her sister Nisha Aggarwal and her nephew Ishaan Valecha. The family also celebrated Kajal's mother's birthday in Maldives.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly completed her shoot for her portions in Kamal Hassan starrer Indian 2. The movie is directed by S. Shankar and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the production company Lyca productions. In the movie, Kajal is rumoured to be playing the role of an octogenarian. According to sources, she will be seen playing Kamal Hassan's love interest in the movie.

