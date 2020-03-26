Kajal Aggarwal's Memorable Moments From Superhit 'Special 26'

Kajal Aggarwal, a popular face in the Indian film industry, stepped into her acting career with Teja Lakshmi Kalyanam, which got released in the year 2007. The actor has worked in several movies including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. But out of all the projects. the one that remains to be Kajal Aggarwal's memorable one is Special 26. Here are some of the best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from the movie:

Kajal Aggarwal's best moments from Special 26

The romantic scene between Priya (Kajal Aggarwal) and Ajay (Akshay Kumar)

Ajay tries to explain how he has been trying to meet Priya and her father's presence didn't allow him to meet her. He also tries to call her but Priya's father keeps receiving the call. Priya further continues the conversation saying that her grandmother likes Tukaram and she also says that the wedding cards are ready.

Ajay continues the conversation asking if she has started liking Tukaram. Priya gives a very sweet reply saying that she knows Ajay will not let their marriage happen and further questions about what he is waiting for. Akshay replies he only has her in the mind.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's Tamil Films That All Her Fans Must Watch; See List

Priya insisting Ajay to go for the final job

Post the second income tax raid, the plot of the movie focuses on Priya and Ajay. Here Priya tries to convince Ajay to go ahead with his final job. But Ajay tells her to meet him on the same day at the airport terminal. Fans love this Kajal Aggarwal's scene for the way she was trying to insist firmly and giving him the confidence needed to go with the final job.

ALSO READ | Did Kajal Aggarwal Just Hint At Sequel Of 'Thuppakki'? Watch Video

Special 26, also known as Special Chabbees, is a movie helmed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Shital Bhatia and Kumar Mangat. The movie released in the year 2013 features Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Divya Dutta and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. The movie revolves around the story of tricksters who pose to be CBI officers and raid politicians to rob their corrupt money. With the help of a real CBI on their trail, they collectively aim to pull off their biggest robbery. Here is the trailer of the movie:

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's Memorable Moments From The Iconic Film 'Singham'

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Sad Story Of A Cab Driver's Life Affected Due To Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.