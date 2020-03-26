Kajal Aggarwal's Tamil Films That All Her Fans Must Watch; See List

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She is seen in many Tamil films over the years. She made her debut in the Tamil Film Industry with the film Pazhani in 2008 and has never looked back. Here is a list of films that Kajal Aggarwal has done in the Tamil film industry so far.

Maattrraan

In this film, Kajal Aggarwal was seen in a lead role opposite Suriya. In this film, Suriya is seen in the role of a conjoined twin. One of the twins falls in love with Kajal's character and then helps expose Suriya's father who has been running wrong experiments on kids through his milk drink. This movie is loved by fans.

Maari

Maari is one of the best Kajal Aggarwal's Tamil movies. She is seen in the leading role opposite Dhanush in this film. This film is a story about how a local don played by Dhanush is falsely accused of killing a rival. He then is sent to jail where he learns that he has been framed and then comes out of the jail and exposes everyone who is part of the wrongdoing. Kajal Aggarwal is seen in the role of an entrepreneur in this film.

Vivegam

Vivegam is one of the most loved Kajal Aggarwal's Tamil movies. In the film, we can see Ajith Kumar and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. Kajal is seen in the role of Vivek Oberoi's wife. This action thriller movie is one of the best Tamil movies as it has all the factors which make it a movie worth watching.

