Vijay And Sudha Kongara Prasad To Collaborate For 'Thalapathy 65'

Vijay is expected to collaborate with Sudha Kongara Prasad for his upcoming film. The film will reportedly release on Pongal. The film will be Vijay’s 65th film, also known as Thalapathy 65.

Vijay and Sudha Kongara to collaborate

The Thalapathy of Tamil cinema, Vijay will reportedly have his 65th film in collaboration with Sudha Kongara Prasad. According to a report by a leading news portal, the narration of the script has already been done. The report also suggests that Vijay liked the film’s script and was interested in doing the film. There have also been rumours about the film being made under the Sun Pictures banner. The film is expected to release on Pongal in the year 2021. The film is sure to do well as both Vijay and Sudha are much loved amongst the audience.

Sudha Kongara Prasad has previously been a writer for films like Guru and Drohi. She has also worked for the Bollywood film Saala Khadoos, starring Madhavan. Her films have been well received by the viewers as well as the audience.

Vijay in the film Master

Vijay has lately been busy promoting his upcoming film Master. The action thriller has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has also contributed to the story of the film. The film has a remarkable star cast as it stars actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohana, Nassar, and Gouri Kishan amongst others. The poster of the film was recently released by Vijay. In the poster, the actor can be seen shushing at the viewers while few people are facing the other way. The intriguing poster features the actor donning a stylish look with a pair of black glasses and a complete black look. The film hits theatres across the country in April 2020. Have a look at the poster of Master here.

