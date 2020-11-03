Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Gaur Puja In Anita Dongre's Custom-made Ensemble 

Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a series of pictures of her look for Gaur Puja. She donned a gorgeous ethnic ensemble by Anita Dongre and thanked the designer for her custom-made outfit. The actor has paired a pale-yellow shaded blouse featuring floral embroidery in baby pink and sky blue with a flared skirt and dupatta. Moreover, she is carrying a sling bag of the same style with multi-coloured pom-poms.

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates Gaur Puja in Anita Dongre ensemble

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures featuring her Gaur Puja look through her official handle on November 3, 2020, Tuesday. She opted for a customised traditional ensemble by Anita Dongre. The actor accessorised her ethnic wear with a stone-studded choker neckpiece, bangles, statement earrings, and flaunted her finger ring. Aggarwal tied her straightened hair in a tidy ponytail and set them with a designer floral clip.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Kajal Aggarwal expressed gratitude to her friend for creating the exquisite lehenga, keeping all things in mind. She wrote, “My dear @anitadongre thank you for this exquisite lehenga conceptualised, and custom made keeping in mind the architecture, serenity and beauty of @villadestelakecomo ðŸ˜ truly appreciate all that you’ve put into it and your personal investment of time and energy. Grateful for having you as a friend! ðŸ’šðŸ’•.” Meanwhile, in other photos of the series, the actor mentioned Gaur Puja in the description. Check out Kajal Aggarwal's photos below:

Also read:Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Her Engagement Ring On Instagram; Calls It 'Shaadi Vanity'

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra Urges His Fans To Watch THIS Movie On Netflix

Response to Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram photos

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Kajal Aggarwal garnered more than 4,99,000 likes in the last photo of the series and over 845 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star applauded her look in the traditional ensemble. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as heart, fire, heart-eyed smileys, blossoms, hugs, kisses, sparkle, and crackers, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram pictures that you must check out:

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Look Regal In These Stunning Pictures; See Pics

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Look Stunning As First Picture From Wedding Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.