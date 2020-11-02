Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu And Other Celebs Who Tied The Knot In 2020; Check List

There have been a number of love stories doing the rounds in the entertainment industry as more and more celebrities get hitched. In 2020, especially in the TV industry and Tollywood, there have been a number of actors who tied the knot with their significant others and went into the sacred union of marriage. After Kajal Aggarwal's wedding surprise to her fans, here are some more celebs who got hitched in 2020:

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal shares pretty a monochrome picture just before her big day; see pic

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal recently announced her marriage with Gautam Kitchlu during the end of October. The couple got married in a Mumbai-based hotel and the couple took their vows in a traditional ceremony. The guest list of the wedding was cut short to only 50 attendees in order to follow the norms of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kajal, unfortunately, could not invite any of her friends from the entertainment industry to attend the wedding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu look regal in these stunning pictures; see pics

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised their fans after announcing that they will be tying the knot too. This marriage also took place in the month of October 2020. Longtime fans of the singer were given a sweet surprise when Neha changed her Instagram username to 'Neha Kakkar (Mrs Singh)'.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha pens wedding wishes, says 'let it be fantastic' journey

Nithiin Reddy and Shalini Kandukuri

Telugu actor Nithiin Reddy got married to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri back in July 2020. The ceremony only consisted of a few family members along with close friends. The actor had already scheduled the wedding in Dubai on April 12, 2020, but it got postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a 5-day celebration that kicked off with a ring ceremony on July 22, 2020.

Also read: For Kiara Advani & Vijay, it's all about tying the knot this wedding season; watch video

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Rana 'Bhalladev' Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. The actor had gotten engaged with Mihika back in May 2020, while the country was in the peak of the lockdown. However, the marriage only consisted of a few family members and a total of 30 people. The rest of the close friends of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj attended the marriage virtually.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.