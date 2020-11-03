Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up About How She Managed Bridal Shopping During Pandemic

Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with business tycoon and long-time lover Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The pictures from their wedding have been making rounds on the internet and fans cannot stop gushing over it. Recently, Kajal Aggarwal spoke about her wedding details. She also revealed how she managed the bridal shopping during the pandemic.

During an interview with Vogue, Kajal Aggarwal spoke about bridal shopping and also managed to make the most of her digital appointments. She said that there was no going out physically and everything was done over Zoom calls and WhatsApp. She also revealed that designers such as Anita Dongre, Anamika Khanna, Varun Bahl, Falguni Shane Peacock were very supportive during the entire time.

Kajal added that they used to send her swatches at the nascent stages, shipped her outfits home for fittings, and made everything so seamless. She also revealed that her stylist Ami Patel helped her through the process and styled her entire trousseau. India Media portal also revealed that Kajal Aggarwal's wedding lehenga costs around a whopping Rs 5 lakhs. Kajal Aggarwal also took to Instagram to thank designer Anamika Khanna for all her hard work that she put in making her magnificent bridal outfit.

About the wedding and location

Kajal had revealed to the magazine that the original plan was to host a destination wedding with a crowded dance floor on the sangeet night. However, she said that they finally decided to book The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai which was close to their home. The duo enlisted a Chennai-based event production company called The A-Cube Project to ensure all safety and sanitisation protocols were followed during the entire ceremony. Kajal said that Ambika Gupta helped with the coordination, designing, execution and the approvals of which were given on their laptops. From the vendors and hotel staff to guests, the couple went as far as getting everyone tested for the coronavirus.

The marriage of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu was a private and personal affair. On October 6, the actor revealed on social media that she was going to tie the knot with her beau Gautam Kitchlu. There were few guests in attendance at the ceremony which was held at the Taj Hotel, Mumbai, while several of her other nearby guests joined virtually in congratulating the couple. The duo also went on to share pictures from their big day. Take a look.

