Kajal Aggarwal's Influential Roles In THESE Films With Superstar JR NTR Will Woo Fans

Kajal Aggarwal has appeared in films of all genres in the South Indian film industry. She has collaborated with various superstars for her films which have turned out to be blockbusters. Kajal Aggarwal is known to fit in each role perfectly, and her comedy timings are also noteworthy. The actor is also popular for her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars. Kajal Aggarwal was seen with JR NTR in three Telugu films and the audience loved watching them together on the big screen. Here are Kajal Aggarwal's Telugu films with JR NTR.

Kajal Aggarwal's films with JR NTR

Brindavanam

The film Brindavanam stars Kajal Aggarwal, JR NTR and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film released in 2010 was helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film turned out to be a commercial and critical success. Kajal Aggarwal played the role of Bhoomi in the film while JR NTR was seen as Krishna. The film is about a boy Krishna who pretends to be Bhoomi’s lover, but soon realises there are problems that lie ahead when it comes to impressing her family.

Baadshah

The second film for which Kajal Aggarwal and JR NTR came together was for the Telugu language action comedy film Baadshah. The film also starred Navdeep in the lead roles, along with Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. Kajal Aggarwal played the role of a social worker in the film. Baadshah is the story of a boy who tries to apply for the job of a police officer but is rejected because of his father’s ties with the underworld. But when his brother gets brutally murdered, he turns into Baadshah to avenge his father’s death.

Temper

Temper was the third film for which Kajal Aggarwal and JR NTR collaborated. The film also starred Prakash Raj in the pivotal role. Temper was helmed by Puri Jagganadh. Kajal Aggarwal's’ role in the film is quite influential. She is seen as the love interest of a corrupt police officer. The corrupt police officer is seen dealing smugglers in the movie, but soon, his life changes when he meets Shanvi, who shows him the right path of truthfulness.

