Home Decor Ideas Ft. Island Beds That Actor Kajal Aggarwal Loves; Here's How To Use Them

One of the most important aspects of a bedroom décor is the bed. While there are various types and sizes of beds available, a peculiar type of bed that is reportedly gaining momentum is the Floating/ Island Bed. Floating Beds are reportedly getting extremely popular among the people, especially for its advantages and peculiarity. An online portal reveals that there are two types of floating beds, all of which serve the same purpose and have somewhat similar characteristics and utility.

Popular South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal in an old interview revealed a few reasons to choose a Floating Bed. She revealed that the Floating Bed spruces up her home. Moreover, it is easy to clean below the bed. Reportedly many of the floating bed buyers' thought-processes resonate with that of Kajal. However, there are some other peculiar uses of opting for a floating bed. Here's some.

Source: Still from Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 3 Featuring Kajal Aggarwal

Also Read | Ethnic Home Decor Ideas To Make Your Home Look Lively And Vibrant

Reasons to opt for floating bed:

Reports have it that floating bed doesn't occupy much space. Hence, it alleviates space crunch issues. Also since the bed is floating it creates the illusion of open space. One can use rugs or carpets beneath the floating bed to add a new dimension to the room decor.

A floating bed can also be placed in the middle of the room, hence separating the storage and work area of the room.

Floating beds also offer different features such as LED lighting equipped on the bed frames. The LED lighting also gives the actual effect of a floating bed and gives a very modern and contemporary look.

Home décor ideas inspired by Kajal Aggarwal's Mumbai residence

Kajal Aggarwal, one of the most sought after actors of South Industry, a few years ago, introduced the audiences to her pristine childhood residence in Mumbai. According to reports, Kajal Aggarwal's Mumbai residence is situated in one of the poshest localities of the city. The house is designed with a minimalistic and contemporary approach, where the furniture is aesthetically designed and serves multiple purposes. Although Kajal Aggarwal's living space had shades of white and brown, the one thing that stood out among all was the cylindrical brick wall dividing the living area and the dining area. In the dining area, there are requisites made for Kajal Aggarwal and her family to host parties and family get-togethers. Check out glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal's house:

Source: Still from Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 3 Featuring Kajal Aggarwal

Also Read | Rajasthani Home Decor Ideas That Will Give Your House A Rustic Twist

Source: Still from Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 3 Featuring Kajal Aggarwal

Also Read | Chinese Home Decor Ideas: 3 Items That Can Be Used To Make Your Home Beautiful

Also Read | Home Decor Ideas To Give Your Abode A Maharastrian Twist