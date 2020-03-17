Home Decor Ideas Ft. Island Beds That Actor Kajal Aggarwal Loves; Here's How To Use Them

One of the most important aspects of a bedroom décor is the bed. While there are various types and sizes of beds available, a peculiar type of bed that is reportedly gaining momentum is the Floating/ Island Bed. Floating Beds are reportedly getting extremely popular among the people, especially for its advantages and peculiarity. An online portal reveals that there are two types of floating beds, all of which serve the same purpose and have somewhat similar characteristics and utility.
Popular South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal in an old interview revealed a few reasons to choose a Floating Bed. She revealed that the Floating Bed spruces up her home. Moreover, it is easy to clean below the bed. Reportedly many of the floating bed buyers' thought-processes resonate with that of Kajal. However, there are some other peculiar uses of opting for a floating bed. Here's some.
Kajal Aggarwal, one of the most sought after actors of South Industry, a few years ago, introduced the audiences to her pristine childhood residence in Mumbai. According to reports, Kajal Aggarwal's Mumbai residence is situated in one of the poshest localities of the city. The house is designed with a minimalistic and contemporary approach, where the furniture is aesthetically designed and serves multiple purposes. Although Kajal Aggarwal's living space had shades of white and brown, the one thing that stood out among all was the cylindrical brick wall dividing the living area and the dining area. In the dining area, there are requisites made for Kajal Aggarwal and her family to host parties and family get-togethers. Check out glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal's house:
