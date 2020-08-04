Kajal Aggarwal Songs That Gained Massive Viewership Of Over 50 Mn Views On YouTube

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. She started with a small role in Bollywood from the film Kyun... Ho Gaya Naa? but later did her Telugu debut with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007).

Kajal has enjoyed a successful journey as an actor in the Tollywood and Kollywood industry. The actor also has some selective peppy songs to her credit which has garnered more than 50 Million views on youTube. Check out her song list.

Kajal Aggarwal songs: Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu - 74 M

The song Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu has a viewership of 74 million views on YouTube. The song is picturised on Kajal Aggarwal and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi with a special appearance by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan as well. The song is from the movie titled Khaidi No 150. The song is a mass appealing number with foot-tapping beats and is crooned by Devi Sri Prasad and Ranina Reddy.

Mersal - 67 M views

The Tamil movie Mersal featured Vijay, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Kajal and Vijay feature in a quirky song called Macho which is crooned by Sid Sriram and Shweta Mohan for the movie. The eccentric song gained 67 million views on Youtube. Musical maestro A R Rahman is the music composer of the song.

Pakka Local - 64 M views

The film Janatha Garage starred Mohanlal, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Unni Mukundan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Kajal Aggarwal did a special appearance for the movie in the dance number called Pakka Local. The song is a Telugu dance number and features N.T. Rama Rao Jr. dancing along with Kajal Aggarwal in the song. The song received over 64 Million views on YouTube.

The actor who is famous for her Tamil films like Naan Mahaan Alla, Maattrraan and Thuppakki and Telugu movies like Darling, Brindavanam and Mr Perfect, has a series of upcoming movies to be released in 2020 and 2021. She will be seen in the Tamil movie Indian 2 which is a sequel of the film Indian which released in 1996. Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in the film Paris Paris which is a Tamil remake of the Hindi film Queen. Her other movie Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role will also release this year.

Promo Image courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

