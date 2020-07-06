Prabhas And Kajal Aggarwal Or Allu Arjun And Kajal Aggarwal: Which Pair Is Better?

Kajal Aggarwal has been predominantly working in the South Indian film industry for years now. She has worked with several stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Ajay Devgn. Kajal Aggarwal has worked for two films with actor Prabhas and has also worked with Allu Arjun for two films. Take a look at their movie reviews and box office collection to know which pair looked better on-screen:

Kajal Aggarwal and Prabhas or Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun: Which pair is better?

Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal

Prabhas worked with Kajal Aggarwal for the first time, for the film Darling. The romantic comedy film is about a man who’s all set to meet his childhood friend. But turning down a gangster’s daughter’s proposal only invites more trouble in his life. Kajal Aggarwal played the role of Nandini, Prabhas’ childhood friend. The film received positive reviews from the critics and was declared a blockbuster film.

Another film which starred Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role is Mr Perfect. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. The film follows the life of a man who breaks his engagement with his childhood friend when he gets to know about the compromises she has made. Soon he realises that he loves her and tries to win her back. The film was an entertaining film and managed to impress the audience.

Also Read; Rajinikanth Starrer 'Petta' Director Karthik Subbaraj Hints At Possible Sequel

Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal

Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal were seen together in films Yevadu and Arya 2. Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun also made a cameo appearance in the Telugu film Yevadu. She was seen as the lead in the film Arya 2, opposite actor Allu Arjun. The film is about two best friends who are separated because of their contrasting careers.

Also Read: India-China Face-off: Marathi Actors Pay Homage To Galwan Valley Martyrs

Later, they find themselves in love with the same girl. The film received mixed to negative reviews from the critics and did not perform well at the box office too. Arya 2 was the only film which starred Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film, however, failed to impress the audience. Moreover, the chemistry of the pair also did not create any sparks.

Also Read: #TBT When South Star Prabhas Spoke About Prejudice In Bollywood

Also Read: Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Directed By Sukumar To Be Filmed In AP & Telangana, Not Kerala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.