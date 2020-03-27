Kajal Aggarwal's Telugu Films That All Her Fans Must Watch; See List

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She is seen in many Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007, and since, she has never looked back. Here is a list of films that Kajal Aggarwal has done in the Telugu film industry so far.

Magadheera

This film was an S. S. Rajamouli directed masterpiece. Kajal Aggarwal was seen in the role of the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. This reincarnation story is one of the best Tamil films of all time. Kajal Aggarwal was also nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Telugu.

Arya 2

This film is also one of the best films Kajal Aggarwal has done. She was seen in the role of the leading lady in the film opposite Allu Arjun. This romantic drama shows the love story of two guys who like the same girl and how the girl realises that she likes the leading man even though she loved the other lead hero.

Businessman

Businessman is a Mahesh Babu-led film. In this film, Kajal Aggarwal is seen in the role of Chitra Bhardwaj who is the love interest of the second lead of the film. She is kidnapped and rescued by the lead after which she falls for the lead of the film. This film is one of the most appreciated Kajal Aggarwal films.

Yevadu

In this film, Kajal Aggarwal is seen in a role opposite Allu Arjun. She dies in the early half of the film and Allu Arjun also is heavily injured. He gets a face transformation and is transformed into star Ram Charan who then take revenge of Kajal Aggarwal’s death.

