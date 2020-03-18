Home Décor Ideas For Rugs And Carpets Derived From Kajal Aggarwal's Minimalistic Home

Kajal Aggarwal is a well renowned South Indian star known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is popular for her acting skills and also for giving her fans major fashion goals.Similarly, her house has also been an inspiration for all the minimal home decor lovers. She has uploaded a video in collaboration with Asian Paints to show off her minimalistic home decor theme.

My home is not just a place, it's the light, it's the sound, it's the texture, the colour, it's the lilt in the air, the quiet in the shade, the heat of the noonday sun, the calm of an early night, it is where my heart is. Where The Heart Is streaming now. https://t.co/4OejPtJNlg pic.twitter.com/olEvYu8d80 — Asian Paints (@asianpaints) October 16, 2019

Minimalistic home decor ideas from Kalaj Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal was seen in a video on YouTube that was made for a segment by an interior designing show. In the video, Kajal gives the viewers a brief tour of her house and ideas behind such perfect minimal home decor. She has explained the importance of a mat or a rug in the living room. The star shows of her aesthetic carpet that goes perfectly well with a couple of chairs as a perfect seating area. Kajal’s carpet has a set of abstract designs that goes extremely well with the plain and simple chairs.

Kajal Aggarwal’s house also shows another area that has a perfect carpet and furniture combination for the most comfortable experience. The actor has gone for a nice and simple semi-circle grey carpet that is placed just below her sofa set.

