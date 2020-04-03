Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Rowdy Baadshah' | Take A Look

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She is seen in many Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007, and since, she has never looked back. one of her most memorable films is Rowdy Baadshah. This 2013 film features Jr NTR in the lead role and has many other supporting characters.

In Rowdy Baadshah, Kajal Aggarwal is seen in the role of a filmmaker who is the daughter of a policeman. Jr NTR, the leading man of the film, falls in love with Kajal Aggarwal and gets her with his flattery. This is complicated as Kajal's father has fixed her marriage to someone else. Apart from this, the leading man is also seen as a don in the movie and the story runs on two parallels which, at the end of the film, pay off with great suspense and action.

Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Rowdy Baadshah'

Kajal Aggarwal saves Jr NTR

In the movie, we see Jr NTR is going to commit suicide as no one loves him. It is all a planned act to get Kajal's attention, but she does not know about it. She, being a good human being, saves him and takes care of him. While doing this, Jr NTR flatters her to win her heart. Kajal Aggarwal saving his life is one of the best moments of the movie.

Kajal Aggarwal fires back at the director in Italy

Kajal Aggarwal's uncle is a location finder for filmmakers, and Kajal also does the same. When a director comes to see a location, she tells him to take Jr NTR as the lead, but the director insults her. After this, Kajal Aggarwal loses her cool and lashes out at the director. She insults the director a lot, and this scene is a very empowering moment in the film.

World Heart Day celebration

In the film, Kajal Aggarwal is seen promoting blood donation. She is also seen playing in a band on World Heart Day to raise money for donations. This is one of the best moments of the film.

