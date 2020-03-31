Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Arya 2' | Take A Look 

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She has done several Telugu films over the years, one of which is Arya 2.

This film is also one of the best films Kajal Aggarwal has done. She was seen in the role of the leading lady in the film opposite Allu Arjun in Arya 2. This romantic drama shows the love story of two guys who like the same girl and how the girl realises that she likes the leading man even though she loved the other lead hero. Here are the best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from Arya 2.

Best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from Arya 2

Allu Arjun meeting Kajal Agarwal for the first time

In this film, Allu Arjun is seen in the role of Mr Perfect. He first meets Kajal Aggarwal while she is in his friend's car. While she is in the car, she reads the other lead hero like an open book, which makes Arya fall in love with Kajal. This is one of the best scenes in the film.

Allu Arjun confessing his love for Kajal Aggarwal

Allu Arjun loves Kajal Aggarwal in the film and he tries to tell her that, but she thinks it is hallucinations. She later asks him to confess to all his colleagues which he does just to show how much he loves her. But Kajal has different plans. She calls his best friend, the other lead of the film, and tells him that she loves him. This moment his life breaks down, but this scene shows some of the best work of Kajal Aggarwal.

Kajal Aggarwal realising her love for Arya

Kajal Aggarwal is saved by Allu Arjun, and she realises it after a long time. She learns how the other lead has been manipulating her and feels bad about it. After this, she realises that she was wrong and starts to love Allu Arjun's character Arya.

