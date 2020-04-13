Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Govindudu Andarivadele'

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films too. She is seen in many Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007, and since then she has never looked back. She has worked with several stars and has also won accolades for her performances. One such film of Kajal Aggarwal is Govindudu Andarivadele. Here are the best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from the film Govindudu Andarivadele.

Govindudu Andarivadele or Yevadu 2

Govindudu Andarivadele (or Yevadu 2) has star Ram Charan in the leading role. Kajal Aggarwal plays the role of Ram Charan's love interest. Ram Charan is the son of a well-respected doctor in London. He then travels to his ancestral village to mend ties with his grandfather. However, he does not reveal that he is not his grandson and tries to win his grandfather's heart. Here are the best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from the film Govindudu Andarivadele.

Best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from Govindudu Andarivadele:

Kajal Aggarwal meets Ram Charan for the first time

In this scene, Kajal Aggarwal is at a pub and Ram Charan goes to the same pub. There he sees Kajal Aggarwal for the first time dancing on the big screen. He clicks her pictures. Kajal is drunk and asks for another drink. She then sees the pictures he has clicked and kisses him. She also invites him to her house the next day. This scene can be seen at 18 minutes in the above embedded video.

Kajal Aggarwal tries to convince Ram Charan to delete pictures

Kajal Aggarwal comes to her uncle's house, which is the same house where she finds Ram Charan. She is shocked to see him there. To keep her reputation intact, she wants Ram to delete her pictures from the pub. She tries to delete the pictures with the help of flattery but fails. This scene can be seen at 42 minutes in the above embedded video.

Kajal Aggarwal reveals the truth of Ram Charan

Kajal Aggarwal's marriage is arranged with a doctor from the USA but she is in love with Ram so she reveals his truth about him to his grandmother. She is in deep love with Ram Charan which makes her push the limit. She also tells Ram Charan that she will kill herself if they don't marry each other. This love they have for each other is one of the best moments of the film. This scene can be seen at one hour 39 minutes in the above embedded video.

