Pooja Hegde Has A Witty Reply To A Fan Asking How Fast She Learned The 'Butta Bomma' Steps

Coronavirus has put India under lockdown, and with the rising threat, the government is taking stricter steps towards curbing and stopping the spread of the Coronavirus. The entertainment industry is also affected by this. Recently, actor Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter account to answer several questions her fans are asking with the hashtag #askpooja. She answered a lot of questions on her Twitter. One of the questions was about how fast she learned the steps on her song Butta Bomma from her last film. Here is how Pooja Hegde replied to her fan.

Pooja Hegde has a hilarious reply to a fan asking how long she took to learn the steps of a song Butta Bomma

Pooja Hegde was asked on how long it took her to learn the steps for the song Butta Bomma, to which she jokingly replied by saying that it only took her a few seconds to learn the steps for the song. She completed her tweet with a woman dancing emoji. She also used the hashtag #askpooja.

Pooja Hegde will next be seen in a film with Bahubali actor Prabhas. She was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Allu Arjun. She was also seen in the film Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Rana Dagubatti, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Pooja Hegde was also rumoured to join the star cast of Suriya starter Aruva. But she recently took to Twitter and asked her fans not to jump to conclusions on her doing Tamil films. She added that she has not signed anything. She said that she has some narrations lined up, but nothing is finalised. The actor added that she is looking forward to doing a Tamil film in the year 2020. She further said that if everything goes as planned, she will be seen in a Tamil film.

