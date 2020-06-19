Kajal Aggarwal’s Birthday: Fans Wish The Actor As #HappyBirthdayKajal Trends On Internet

Quick links:
Actor Kajal Aggarwal, known for films like Singham, Darling, and Naayak, celebrates her 35th birthday today. Several fans took to social media to share their birthday wishes and love for the actor on this special day. Fans have even started trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdayKajal on social media. Take a look.
While wishing Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday, one fan wrote, “Her every picture is the beat of my heart. The pulse in my vein And the energy of my soul. @MsKajalAggarwal. You bereft me of all words. Love you more than the words could ever express. happy birthday, thalaivi. #HappyBirthdayKajal”.
Her every picture is the beat of my heart. The pulse in my vein And the energy of my soul. ❤ @MsKajalAggarwal , You bereft me of all words 🤗😍 love you more than the words could ever express 😚😀 happy birthday thalaivi 💃#HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/cA4joqGrig— BharathRCKajuu™ (@BharathRCKajal) June 19, 2020
Another fan could not stop praising Kajal Aggarwal’s achievements and wrote, “The Self-Made Superstar, From Non-Filmy Background To Now Top Actress In The Industry. First South Indian Actress To Get A Wax Statue On Madam Tussaud. Birthday Wishes To Ever Gorgeous @MsKajalAggarwal. #HappyBirthdayKajal”.
The Self-Made Superstar, From Non Filmy Background To Now Top Actress In The Industry— Amani Reddy (@amanikajal) June 19, 2020
First South Indian Actress To Get A Wax Statute On Madam Tusad
Birthday Wishes To Ever Gorgeous @MsKajalAggarwal ❤️#HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/Zud7ioV2d0
One fan also spoke about Kajal Aggarwal’s on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar. The fan wrote, “Happy Birthday to My fav. south heroine Thalaivi Kajal Aggarwal. We enjoyed your chemistry with @akshaykumar sir. Hoping for another collaboration. @MsKajalAggarwal #HappyBirthdayKajal #HappyBirthdayKajalAggarwal”.
Happy Birthday🎂 to My fav. south heroine Thalaivi Kajal Aggarwal😘— KUⓂ🅰R #45 (@Kumar45_) June 19, 2020
We enjoyed your chemistry with @akshaykumar sir
Hoping for another collaboration.😍@MsKajalAggarwal#HappyBirthdayKajal #HappyBirthdayKajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/iBP2bHVUa3
One fan on social media also spoke about Kajal Aggarwal’s successful run in the film industry for years. The fan further wrote, “Ruling both Telugu and Tamil industry for more than 10 years is not easy but @MsKajalAggarwal is done with ease. #HappyBirthdayKajal”.
Ruling both Telugu and Tamil industry for more than 10 years is not easy but @MsKajalAggarwal is done with ease #HappyBirthdayKajal #BleedKajalism ❤ pic.twitter.com/gc9Jtx672x— S A I R A M (@SAIRAM35706005) June 18, 2020
#HappyBirthdayKajal— Koma®am Bh€€m🐯 (@bheem_kajal9999) June 19, 2020
Birthday Wishes To Our Lucky Charm & Ever Gorgeous @MsKajalAggarwal
On Behalf Of Young Tiger #NTR @tarak9999
Fans
Best Wishes For Upcoming Projects. Eagerly Waiting For Another Movie From #TaraKajal♥️ pic.twitter.com/9NVDebRg3z
Wishing the Most talented and gorgeous @MsKajalAggarwal garu— Bunny Warriors™ (@Bunny_warriors) June 19, 2020
A very Happy Birthday 😍🎂
Behalf of All @alluarjun fans 😊❤️
God Bless You
All the Best for future projects 👍
Team @Bunny_warriors
Design @jneditz 👌
#HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/Mu6LIZNbP4
#HappyBirthdayKajal— Praveena Chowdary (@Nagapraveena9) June 19, 2020
Many more Happy returns of the day kajal 🎂
Love u 😍 pic.twitter.com/OYVpBuNHBL
One of the most beautiful & talented actress of South Indian film Industry @MsKajalAggarwal. Serving tribal children in Araku Valley without knowing the third eye.The English language is taught to the students & also with salination & Lunch.#HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/WLATuofgT3— yash 🅿️🅱️ dhf (@yash_rebel_1603) June 19, 2020
Divided by Heroes, Divided by regions, Divided by religions— Reddygari Ganeshwar Reddy (@ReddyGanesh14) June 19, 2020
United by KAJAL @MsKajalAggarwal
This is the kind of positive energy that our madam has brought ❤
It looks paltry if we fans fight inbetween us. #HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/aBg11S9x2x
On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has an interesting lineup of projects for her. She will be seen in Jeffrey Gee Chin’s thriller flick, Mosagallu. She will also be a part of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya which is directed by Koratala Siva. The film is also one of the most-anticipated projects among the actor's fans. Kajal Aggarwal will also be a part of the John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga. The actor will also be seen in Ramesh Aravind’s Paris Paris. The film is a remake of the Bollywood movie, Queen starring Kangana Ranaut.
