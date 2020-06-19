Kajal Aggarwal’s Birthday: Fans Wish The Actor As #HappyBirthdayKajal Trends On Internet

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, known for films like Singham, Darling, and Naayak, celebrates her 35th birthday today. Several fans took to social media to share their birthday wishes and love for the actor on this special day. Fans have even started trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdayKajal on social media. Take a look.

Fans start trending #HappyBirthdayKajal on social media

While wishing Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday, one fan wrote, “Her every picture is the beat of my heart. The pulse in my vein And the energy of my soul. @MsKajalAggarwal. You bereft me of all words. Love you more than the words could ever express. happy birthday, thalaivi. #HappyBirthdayKajal”.

Her every picture is the beat of my heart. The pulse in my vein And the energy of my soul. ❤ @MsKajalAggarwal , You bereft me of all words 🤗😍 love you more than the words could ever express 😚😀 happy birthday thalaivi 💃#HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/cA4joqGrig — BharathRCKajuu™ (@BharathRCKajal) June 19, 2020

Another fan could not stop praising Kajal Aggarwal’s achievements and wrote, “The Self-Made Superstar, From Non-Filmy Background To Now Top Actress In The Industry. First South Indian Actress To Get A Wax Statue On Madam Tussaud. Birthday Wishes To Ever Gorgeous @MsKajalAggarwal. #HappyBirthdayKajal”.

Birthday Wishes To Ever Gorgeous @MsKajalAggarwal ❤️#HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/Zud7ioV2d0 — Amani Reddy (@amanikajal) June 19, 2020

One fan also spoke about Kajal Aggarwal’s on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar. The fan wrote, “Happy Birthday to My fav. south heroine Thalaivi Kajal Aggarwal. We enjoyed your chemistry with @akshaykumar sir. Hoping for another collaboration. @MsKajalAggarwal #HappyBirthdayKajal #HappyBirthdayKajalAggarwal”.

One fan on social media also spoke about Kajal Aggarwal’s successful run in the film industry for years. The fan further wrote, “Ruling both Telugu and Tamil industry for more than 10 years is not easy but @MsKajalAggarwal is done with ease. #HappyBirthdayKajal”.

Ruling both Telugu and Tamil industry for more than 10 years is not easy but @MsKajalAggarwal is done with ease #HappyBirthdayKajal #BleedKajalism ❤ pic.twitter.com/gc9Jtx672x — S A I R A M (@SAIRAM35706005) June 18, 2020

Best Wishes For Upcoming Projects. Eagerly Waiting For Another Movie From #TaraKajal♥️ pic.twitter.com/9NVDebRg3z — Koma®am Bh€€m🐯 (@bheem_kajal9999) June 19, 2020

#HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/Mu6LIZNbP4 — Bunny Warriors™ (@Bunny_warriors) June 19, 2020

Love u 😍 pic.twitter.com/OYVpBuNHBL — Praveena Chowdary (@Nagapraveena9) June 19, 2020

One of the most beautiful & talented actress of South Indian film Industry @MsKajalAggarwal. Serving tribal children in Araku Valley without knowing the third eye.The English language is taught to the students & also with salination & Lunch.#HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/WLATuofgT3 — yash 🅿️🅱️ dhf (@yash_rebel_1603) June 19, 2020

It looks paltry if we fans fight inbetween us. #HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/aBg11S9x2x — Reddygari Ganeshwar Reddy (@ReddyGanesh14) June 19, 2020

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has an interesting lineup of projects for her. She will be seen in Jeffrey Gee Chin’s thriller flick, Mosagallu. She will also be a part of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya which is directed by Koratala Siva. The film is also one of the most-anticipated projects among the actor's fans. Kajal Aggarwal will also be a part of the John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga. The actor will also be seen in Ramesh Aravind’s Paris Paris. The film is a remake of the Bollywood movie, Queen starring Kangana Ranaut.

