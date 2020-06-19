Last Updated:

Kajal Aggarwal’s Birthday: Fans Wish The Actor As #HappyBirthdayKajal Trends On Internet

Kajal Aggarwal turns 35 today. As the actor celebrates her birthday, several fans took to social media to pour in their wishes and love on this day.

Written By
Nissy Sara
Kajal Aggarwal

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, known for films like Singham, Darling, and Naayak, celebrates her 35th birthday today. Several fans took to social media to share their birthday wishes and love for the actor on this special day. Fans have even started trending the hashtag #HappyBirthdayKajal on social media. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal Has Won Awards For Best Actress These Many Times

Fans start trending #HappyBirthdayKajal on social media

While wishing Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday, one fan wrote, “Her every picture is the beat of my heart. The pulse in my vein And the energy of my soul. @MsKajalAggarwal. You bereft me of all words. Love you more than the words could ever express. happy birthday, thalaivi. #HappyBirthdayKajal”.

ALSO READ | Actor Kajal Aggarwal Dating Tennis Icon Leander Paes? Details Inside

Another fan could not stop praising Kajal Aggarwal’s achievements and wrote, “The Self-Made Superstar, From Non-Filmy Background To Now Top Actress In The Industry. First South Indian Actress To Get A Wax Statue On Madam Tussaud. Birthday Wishes To Ever Gorgeous @MsKajalAggarwal. #HappyBirthdayKajal”.

One fan also spoke about Kajal Aggarwal’s on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar. The fan wrote, “Happy Birthday to My fav. south heroine Thalaivi Kajal Aggarwal. We enjoyed your chemistry with @akshaykumar sir. Hoping for another collaboration. @MsKajalAggarwal #HappyBirthdayKajal #HappyBirthdayKajalAggarwal”.

One fan on social media also spoke about Kajal Aggarwal’s successful run in the film industry for years. The fan further wrote, “Ruling both Telugu and Tamil industry for more than 10 years is not easy but @MsKajalAggarwal is done with ease. #HappyBirthdayKajal”.

ALSO READ | Did Kajal Aggarwal Just Hint At Sequel Of 'Thuppakki'? Watch Video

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has an interesting lineup of projects for her. She will be seen in Jeffrey Gee Chin’s thriller flick, Mosagallu. She will also be a part of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya which is directed by Koratala Siva. The film is also one of the most-anticipated projects among the actor's fans. Kajal Aggarwal will also be a part of the John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga. The actor will also be seen in Ramesh Aravind’s Paris Paris. The film is a remake of the Bollywood movie, Queen starring Kangana Ranaut.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal Urges Fans To Not Break Their Routine Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all