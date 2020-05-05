Kajal Aggarwal And Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Khaidi No 150's Interesting Trivia

Released in 2017, Khaidi No 150 is an action film directed by V.V. Vinayak and written by A.R. Murugadoss. It stars Chiranjeevi in a dual role as Kaththi Seenu / Konidela Shankar with Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady playing Lakshmi. The movie received positive reviews and was a success at the box office. Khaidi No 150 also features Tarun Arora, Ali, Brahmanandam and Posani Krishna Murali in important roles. Read to know a few trivia about the film-

Khaidi No 150 trivia

Of the two characters, Chiranjeevi plays in this movie, one of them is activist K.Shankar. This name is actually derived from the actor's birth name, Konidela Siva Shankara Varaprasad. Konidela, that is his family name, is also used as the name of the movie's production banner.

According to reports, the first day worldwide gross of the movie stands at ₹50.45 crores.

The opening day gross itself places the movie as the highest-grossing one in Chiranjeevi's career, without inflation.

This is Chiranjeevi's third movie to hold the word Khaidi in its title, completing his Khaidi trilogy. Khaidi No 150 is also his second milestone movie as his 100th movie was Khaidhi No 786 (1988), and this is his 150th movie.

It is the remake of the 2014-released Tamil blockbuster movie Kaththi, directed by A.R.Murgadoss. Coincidentally, it is the second time lead star Chiranjeevi and writer-director V.V.Vinayak have teamed up to remake one of Murgadoss' Tamil movies in Telugu, the first being Tagore (2003) which is a remake of the latter's Ramana (2002).

During the song Ratthalu, Chiranjeevi does a variation of his iconic 'Veena' dance step from his movie Indra (2002). While the original has him slowly standing up as he does the step, this one has him go down first. Chiranjeevi also uses his whole body for the modified step, unlike the original.

The number 150 in the title is supposed to denote that this is Chiranjeevi's 150th film in a starring role. It is also the ID number of one of the prisoner characters that he has played in the movie.

The name of the titular character Chiranjeevi plays is Kaththi Seenu. The first part of the name is directly borrowed from the title of the Tamil movie Kaththi (2014), of which this is a remake.

