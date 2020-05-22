Kajal Aggarwal's Highest-rated Tamil Films That You Must Watch

Kajal Aggarwal debuted in the Tamil Film Industry with the film Pazhani in 2008 and has never looked back. Here is a list of the highest rated films that Kajal Aggarwal has starred in the Tamil film industry.

Kajal Aggarwal's highest-rated Tamil films

Thuppakki

Thuppakki, is a film about an Indian Army officer on a mission to deactivate a sleeper cell in India. Thuppakki released in 2012 and was an instant hit at the box office. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss. Kajal Aggarwal is seen in the role of Vijay's love interest in this film. She was also seen as a boxer in the film. Apart from this, Vidyut Jammwal played a pivotal role in the film. The film is rated 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb. This Murugadoss-directed film was later remade in Hindi as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty in 2014 which also became a box office hit.

Mersal

This film is an action thriller movie that released in 2017. In the film, we saw Vijay as the leading man. Apart from him, stars like Nithya Menen, Samantha Ruth, and Kajal Aggarwal also played pivotal roles. The film is directed by Atlee Kumar and was loved by fans.The movie is rated 7.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Maari

Maari is one of the best Kajal Aggarwal Tamil movies. She is seen in the lead role opposite Dhanush in this film. This film is a story about how a local don played by Dhanush is falsely accused of killing a rival. He then is sent to jail where he learns that he has been framed. He then comes out of the jail and exposes everyone who is part of the wrongdoing. Kajal Aggarwal is seen in the role of an entrepreneur in this film. This film is rated 6.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Maattrraan

In this film, Kajal Aggarwal was seen in a lead role opposite Suriya. In this film, Suriya is seen in the role of a conjoined twin. One of the twins falls in love with Kajal's character and then helps expose Suriya's father who has been running experiments on kids through his milk drink. This movie is loved by fans and was a hit at the box office. It was directed by K.V. Anand and has 5.9 star rating out on 10 on IMDb.

