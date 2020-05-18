Kajal Aggarwal And Jr. NTR Starrer 'Brindavanam' Fascinating Trivia; Read

Brindavanam is a 2010 Telugu language romantic-comedy movie helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie was bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. Brindavanam movie features Jr. NTR, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. While Kota Srinivasa Roa, Prakash Raj, Tanikella Bharani, and Srihari essayed a supporting role in the movie.

The plot of Brindavanam revolves around the life of a beautiful woman who requests her boyfriend to pretend to be her best friend’s lover. She makes him go to her village to convince her feuding family to reunite in peace and harmony. Brindavanam unveils how the city-bred son of a billionaire successfully adapts to the unique culture of the village and also inspires them to change their violent ways. The movie was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike and became a massive commercial success. Here is a compilation of fascinating trivia about this Kajal Aggarwal starrer movie.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Brindavanam Trivia

Brindvanam is the first movie in which South divas Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha shared screen space. The movie also became to first one to feature both of them sharing screen space with Jr. NTR

Brindavanam was remade in the Marathi language under the title Vrundavan. The Marathi version of the movie features Rakesh Bapat, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pooja Sawant, Ashok Saraf, Parashurami Vaiddehi and Sharad Pongshe in pivotal roles.

After Brindavanam’s massive commercial success, the movie has been remade several times. It was made in Bengali under the title Khoka 420. The movie saw Dev, Nushrat Jahan and Subhashree reprising the roles of N.T Rama Rao Jr., Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha respectively. The movie was also remade in Oriya under the title Love Master, in Kannada as Brindavana starring Darshan. Brindavanam was even remade internationally in Bangladesh as Buk Fatey To Mukh Foteyna.

The lead actor of Brindavanam, Jr.NTR met with an accident during shooting a fighting scene. The shoot of the movie was stalled for several days due to this.

The shoot of Brindavanam was also delayed because of the senior actors, Kota Srinivasa Rao lost his son in an accident. Due to the incident, he could not attend the shoot for several days.

A huge set of a palatial bungalow was created in Hyderabad for the shoot of the movie Brindavanam. It was the biggest created ever for the shoot of a Telugu movie to date.

