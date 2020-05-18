Kajal Aggarwal And Jr. NTR Starrer 'Brindavanam' Fascinating Trivia; Read

Quick links:
Brindavanam is a 2010 Telugu language romantic-comedy movie helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie was bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. Brindavanam movie features Jr. NTR, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. While Kota Srinivasa Roa, Prakash Raj, Tanikella Bharani, and Srihari essayed a supporting role in the movie.
ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's Manager Clears The Air, Reveals She Is Still A Part Of 'Acharya'
The plot of Brindavanam revolves around the life of a beautiful woman who requests her boyfriend to pretend to be her best friend’s lover. She makes him go to her village to convince her feuding family to reunite in peace and harmony. Brindavanam unveils how the city-bred son of a billionaire successfully adapts to the unique culture of the village and also inspires them to change their violent ways. The movie was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike and became a massive commercial success. Here is a compilation of fascinating trivia about this Kajal Aggarwal starrer movie.
ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' For A Big-budgeted Tamil Movie?
ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments As Shanvi From Jr. N.T. Rama Rao Starrer 'Temper'
ALSO READ| Kajal Aggarwal's Hit Movie 'MLA' Was The Directorial Debut Of Upendra Madhav; Read Trivia
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.