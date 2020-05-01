Kajal Aggarwal's Hit Movie 'MLA' Was The Directorial Debut Of Upendra Madhav; Read Trivia

Quick links:
Kajal Aggarwal has been a part of several films in Bollywood but the actor is most popular for her films in the south. She was also a part of Upendra Madhav’s film MLA which released in 2018. Kajal Aggarwal was seen as Indu, the protagonist Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s love interest in Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbayi aka MLA. Here are some interesting trivia about the film you would love to read.
Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's 'Mersal': Intriguing Trivia About The Film
Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal And Jr. NTR Starrer 'Baadshah' Fascinating Trivia; Read
On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the Tamil movie Paris Paris which is a remake of the Hind film Queen. Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in the action crime movie Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta.
Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Her Film 'Magadheera'; Read Here
Also Read: Rishi Kapoor No More: Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani Mourn The Loss
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.