Kajal Aggarwal's Hit Movie 'MLA' Was The Directorial Debut Of Upendra Madhav; Read Trivia

Kajal Aggarwal has been a part of several films in Bollywood but the actor is most popular for her films in the south. She was also a part of Upendra Madhav’s film MLA which released in 2018. Kajal Aggarwal was seen as Indu, the protagonist Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s love interest in Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbayi aka MLA. Here are some interesting trivia about the film you would love to read.

MLA movie trivia

The film MLA features a background from Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s film Kalyan Ram Kathi which released in 2010. The music was composed by Mani Sharma who also worked as a music director for both the films.

MLA marks the second collaboration between Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Kajal Aggarwal. The duo was last seen in the movie Lakhsmi Kalyanam which released in 2007.

Ravi Kishan who is a popular Bhojpuri actor has been a part of many Telugu films. The film MLA marks Ravi Kishan’s seventh Telugu film. He was seen as an antagonist to Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the film MLA.

Director Upendra Madhav is popular for writing dialogues for various films in the Telugu film industry. He made his directorial debut with the film MLA which was a superhit.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the Tamil movie Paris Paris which is a remake of the Hind film Queen. Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen in the action crime movie Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta.

