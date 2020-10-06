Who Is Gautam Kitchlu? Know All About Kajal Aggarwal's Soon To Be Groom

Popular Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is known for his predominant work in Telugu and Tamil industry, is getting hitched soon with entrepreneur Gautham Kitchlu. The actor has recently shared a tweet from her social media accepting that she is indeed getting hitched to entrepreneur, Gautham Kitchlu in a private ceremony in Mumbai this month. Read on to know, who is Gautam Kitchlu?

Who is Gautam Kitchlu?

According to Discern Living's Facebook page, Gautham Kitchlu is the founder and CEO of the company called Discern Living. The entrepreneur is an INSEAD graduate. He co-founded Fab Furnish company in 2011, which is one of the popular online furniture retailing company in India. He also helped to set up The Elephant Company in 2012. His current company Discern Living was launched in 2015. It is an online decor and design portal that he launched 5 years ago.

Going by Gautam's LinkedIn profile, he is a proud owner of Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions. The Wedding Sutra report also suggests that it will be a two-day intimate wedding. Official statement on the same is awaited by the actor. While Gautham's Instagram profile bio mentions this - Founder @DiscernLiving. Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast.

Gautham Kitchlu has many posts where he could be seen posing after completing his marathons. Rest most of his pics on Instagram depict his insights on interior design and decor. Take a look at some of his posts on Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal's engagement

Many entertainment portals were seen to speculate that the Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal had got secretly engaged a few months ago. However, there had been no confirmation from either Kajal's or Gautham Kitchlu's families. However, on October 6, Kajal Aggarwal confirmed the news that she is indeed getting hitched with Gautham Kitchlu this October 30th.

Image courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal's marriage

According to Wedding Sutra portal, the duo, Gautham Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal, is all set to get married soon in Mumbai. The marriage event is expected to be a small ceremony and would be conducted after lockdown. The report also states that the marriage event would be only attended by a close family member and close friends, and the event would be conducted for two days in a 5-star hotel.

Promo Image courtesy: Discern Living and Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

