Kajal Aggarwal To Marry Gautam Kitchlu On October 30, 2020 In Mumbai In Private Ceremony

On October 6, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and broke the big news. The actor revealed that she is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai," she wrote in her lengthy note on Instagram.

Giving away details about her marriage, the Singham actor mentioned that her private wedding ceremony will be graced by her and Gautam's immediate families. Kajal continued, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Kajal then went on to thank her fans for the love they have showered upon her through the years. Aggarwal expressed that she will continue to do what she cherishes the most and added that she will also entertain her audience. "Thank you for your unending support", she concluded.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film also features an ensemble cast of Rakul Preet Singh and others. More so, the actor is roped in for Dulqer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari's film titled, Hey Sinamika.

Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen alongside Vishnu Manchu in their upcoming film, Mosagallu. Helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu follows the story of the biggest IT scam. Kajal has Mumbai Saga in the pipeline too. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta and stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi.

