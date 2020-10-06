Kajal Aggarwal's Marriage Post Makes Samantha Akkineni Wish Her A Lifetime Of Togetherness

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently announced her wedding to Gautam Kitchlu on Instagram. Since her post, many celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Hansika Motwani and others have taken to social media platforms to wish Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu on the news. Take a look at her original post and the celebs who wished the actor.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding announcement

Kajal uploaded a picture on her Instagram with the news. Her message read - 'It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon on me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audiences - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.'

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans also wished the actor the best on her wedding. Take a look at the comments that fans left on Kajal Agarwal's wedding post:

Pic Credit: Kajal Agarwal's Instagram

Celebs' responses on Kajal Aggarwal's wedding announcement

Actor Samantha Akkineni left a heart-warming message on Kajal's post. She mentioned - 'Congratulations dear Kajal, wishing the both of you only love and joy and a lifetime of togetherness.' (sic).

While Hansika Motwani also wished the actor on the same. She commented - 'Congratulations Kajal. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness' (sic). Actor Raashi also wished the duo. Her comment read - 'Congratulations Kajal! Wish you all the happiness and love!' (sic). Take a look

Pic Credit: Kajal Agarwal's Instagram

Other celebs to wish were Mehreen, Manjima Mohan and Anasuya Bhardwaj. They all commented that they only wished the best for the actor. Many of the celebs wished 'eternal happiness for the duo'. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Kajal Agarwal's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

