Kajol: Ajay Wanted Me To Be Part Of The Film So That He Didn't Have To Pay My Fees

Kajol, who is playing a strong character in Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' said that initially, she joked that Ajay offered her the role so that he doesn't have to pay her. Ajay Devgn and Kajol are coming together on-screen after a gap of 11 years.

Ajay Devgn breaks silence on 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' row

In an interview with Mid-Day, Kajol said, "A week [after he read the script], he told me, 'I want you to play Savitribai Malusare. If you say yes, I will develop it [the role] further. If you are not doing it, I will leave it at that'. Initially, I joked that he wanted me to be part of the film so that he didn't have to pay my fees."

She further said, "We have completely different points of view. It is rare for both of us to like something. We can't do a regular love story where our characters are shown to be meeting each other for the first time. Our off-screen relationship is deeply seeped into the audience's minds, so they will not believe it. From marriage dramas to dancing around trees, we have explored everything on screen."

ABOUT THE FILM

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be essaying the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare in the movie. The movie chronicles the inspiring story of the unsung warrior who fought bravely alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will essay the role of an antagonist in the film. Fans have shared their excitement to watch Ajay and Kajol together on the screen. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Ajay Devgn bribes Kapil Sharma to promote 'Tanhaji', latter says, 'Corruption everywhere'

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior song 'Maay Bhavani' has Ajay Devgn and Kajol in festive mood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.