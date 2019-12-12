Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Song 'Maay Bhavani' Has Ajay Devgn And Kajol In Festive Mood

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is known as one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The film is directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Pankaj Tripathi, Luke Kenny and others in pivotal roles. The film has been in the news since its inception and to keep their fan's excitement level high. Recently, the makers of the film have dropped a new song Maay Bhavani and it is all things love.

The song features Ajay as Tanhaji and Savitribai as Kajol. A few days back, the makers dropped the first song named Shankara Re Shankara and it topped the music chart in no time. Now, the makers have released the second song which is going to be a romantic number. Ajay Devgn recently, tweeted on his Twitter handle to announce the release of the song. Watch the video here.

About the Song

The song marks a special moment for Tanhaji’s family in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the song Maay Bhavani showcases the celebration of the festival of Shimga. This festival represents the arrival of God, the tradition of this festival is that the entire village or town gets together to carry idols of the gods to their homes or temples. The song will portray Ajay Devgn and Kajol who will get together with the entire village to celebrate this auspicious day and also known as the festival of light and colour. The track is composed by Ajay-Atul, has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghosal and penned is by Swanand Kirkire.

The movie is reportedly set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will show the faceoff between Uday Bhan, played by Saif Ali Khan, commander of Mughal army and Tanhaji Malusare. It is Ajay Devgn’s 100th film and has created a huge hype. Along with releasing in Hindi, the film will also release in Marathi language, increasing its market in the regional area. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020. The film will clash with Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

