Kajol And Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' Best Dialogues

Kajol is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry today. Being 24 years old in the industry, Kajol has played a variety of roles and the audience has always loved watching the beauty on-screen. In 1998, Kajol played the lead character in Anees Bazmee’s Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha, alongside Ajay Devgn. Om Puri and Bijay Anand also played pivotal roles in the film.

The plot of the film revolved around Sanjana, who hires Shekhar to act as her lover, to make her fiancé Rahul jealous. However, as their journey continues, Sanjana and Shekhar find themselves falling in love with each other. The film is a romantic comedy, but the dialogues of the film are very powerful. Here are some of the great dialogues from Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha that will surely melt your heart-

Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha’s best dialogues

Woh log bahut badnaseeb hote hai jinhe pyar nahi milta ... lekin unse bhi zyada badnaseeb woh log hote hai jinhe pyar milta toh hai ... magar woh log usse pehchaan nahi paate aur usse kho dete hai.

Kanoon ka dost mera dost ... kanoon ka dushman mera dushman.

Insaan ko apne kal mein nahi ... aaj mein jeena chahiye.

Har insaan ko zindagi mein ek baar pyar zaroor karna chahiye ... pyar insaan ko bahut achcha bana deta hai.

Band aankhon se insaan sirf sapna hi nahi ... kabhi kabhi us haqeeqat ko bhi dekh leta hai ... jisse khuli aankhen kabhi nahi dekh paati.

Kisi bhi jung ko jeetne ke liye ... pehla hamla bahut sooch samajhkar karna chahiye.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s love story reportedly started on the sets of Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha. The two got to spend a lot of time together while shooting for the film. During an interview that took place years after their marriage, the couple laughed about the fact that both the actors were in other relationships before the shoot of Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha had started, but ended their respective relationships after falling in love with each other during the shoot.

