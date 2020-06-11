When Kajol Opened Up About Ajay Devgn's Concerns About His Kids On Kareena Kapoor's Show

Kajol is one such Bollywood diva who is known to speak her mind. When the Helicopter Eela actor graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want, she was no different. As the theme of the episode was "Motherhood," Kajol shared her thoughts on parenting. Not just that, the K3G actor also talked about how Ajay Devgn is as a father and the fact that he is wrongly perceived as a cool dad. Read about her fun interview here-

When Kajol spilled the beans about Ajay Devgn as a father

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned host for a radio show which airs on Ishq 104.8 FM. Her talk show is about sharing stories and life experiences of successful women from different walks of life. Kajol too appeared on the popular show with her fierce and confident attitude. In the episode, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol Devgn talked about motherhood and the concept of parenting. When Kareena questioned Kajol about what kind of a parent Ajay Devgn is to his kids, Kajol said he’s an overwhelming one.

Kajol said even though she is obsessed with her kids Nysa and Yug, she is not as controlling as Ajay Devgn is. In fact, Kajol added that, those who think Ajay Devgn is very calm and composed as a father, the reality is he is just the exact opposite to it. As per Kajol, Ajay Devgn make it a point that he knows each and everything about his children, who are most dear to him. He is very strict and keeps a track of everything. Kareena Kapoor after listening to this was in a state of shock because even she thought that Ajay might be the calmer parent between the two.

Kareena Kapoor and Kajol then talked about different concepts about parenting and why mothers are blamed for resuming work. The Fanaa actor then shared her thoughts over it. She said because a woman gives birth to the child she is held more responsible for their upbringing. Then the two actors also talked about how Kajol’s kids compare her taste in fashion with Sonam Kapoor.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji opposite her husband. The period drama did amazing business at the box-office and minted over Rs 350+ crores. Apart from that, she was also seen in a women-centric short film titled Devi which was also appreciated by the netizens.

