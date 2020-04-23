Kajol Loves Spending Time Along The Beach And These Pictures Are A Proof; See Here

Bollywood actor Kajol is known for her charming smile and acting finesse. She is quite active on social media and keeps engaging with her audience by sharing throwback and hilarious posts. Nowadays, she is also spreading awareness on Twitter by posting different photos of herself. She urges her fans to follow measures to reduce the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best photos’ featuring Kajol on a beach.

Kajol's photos’ which prove her love for beaches

Kajol was featured in a story by an online portal alongside her husband. In this photo, she is visible in the wondrous backdrop of a beach. Have a look at Kajol’s photo.

Kajol’s love for beaches is evident on her social media. Many of them feature splashing blues of the sea. She created a series of three photos explaining three steps to achieving success. Take a look.

During her trip to Thailand, Kajol posted various photos from her vacation. A few of her best photos feature beaches. In one of them, she is posing with her son at Soneva Kiri, which showcases the backdrop of the refreshing beach. The other one shows her silhouette as the dusk breaks.

