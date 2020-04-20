Kajol Shares A Picture Of A 'trikini', The Most Relatable Outfit Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

Kajol, recently achieved a milestone and celebrated her 10 million followers on Instagram. The actor is quite active on the social media platform and keeps her fans entertained with her goofy posts. Recently, Kajol took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a trikini which is relatable during this time of crisis. Take a look at what Kajol had to share on her Instagram.

Read Also| Kajol Shares Throwback Picture On World Heritage Day, Asks Fans To Spot The Landmark

Kajol Shares a picture of a Trikini

Kajol took to her Instagram story on April 20, 2020, to share a picture of a bikini which she classified as 'trikini'. The trikini is highly relatable in 2020 as we can see a mask of the same design which can be worn with the bikini. She captioned the picture by writing "The Trikini 2020". The trikini seen in the picture has floral prints.

Read Also| Kajol's 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Baazigar', And More Thriller Movies To Binge-watch\

Apart from this, Kajol took to her Instagram on World Heritage Day to share a throwback picture of her's from her Paris vacay. In the post, she was seen asking her fans to name the monument they can see in the picture. Several fans commented on the picture by writing 'the Eiffel Tower' in the comment section of the post. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also| Kajol's Pictures With Her Daughter Nysa Devgan On Instagram | See Here

April 20 is also the birthday of her daughter Nysa Devgan. Kajol took to her Instagram to share a video montage with several pics of her and her daughter on her Instagram. She also shared a picture of the cake they were having to celebrate her daughter's birthday. Take a look at the posts here.

Read Also| Kajol's Social And Charity Works & Commitments That Her Fans Need To Know; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.