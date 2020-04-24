Kajol Shares A Throwback Selfie With Mother Tanuja, Says 'I Miss You' Amid Lockdown

Kajol recently took to Instagram to express how much she misses her mother, Tanuja. In the picture posted, the two gorgeous ladies can be seen posing for a selfie. She has also mentioned in the post that it has been 45 days since they started their self-quarantine measure.

Kajol misses her mother amidst the quarantine

Kajol recently posted a selfie with her mother Tanuja on her official Instagram handle. In the throwback picture posted, the two women can be seen all decked up in traditional outfits. Kajol can be seen wearing a red salwar suit while her mother can be seen decked up in a white printed saree. In the caption for the post, Kajol has mentioned that the picture was clicked when she spent time with her mother before quarantine began. She has written that she misses her mother as it has been 45 days since she last met her. Kajol can be seen calling it their 45-day quarantine anniversary. Have a look at the post from Kajol’s Instagram here.

Kajol’s quarantine reading time

Kajol recently shared a picture of the book that she has been reading for a while now. She can be seen talking about her plans to reread the books from her library. The book in the picture is Raavan - Enemy of Aryavarta. She can also be seen giving a goofy expression in the picture as only her eyes are visible, with a pair of green framed glasses. Have a look at the picture from Kajol’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Kajol Instagram

