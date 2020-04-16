Ranbir Kapoor's Films That Are Helmed By His Best Friend Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most established actors in Bollywood. Kapoor has several projects up his sleeves and fans are highly anticipating these films. He is all set to star in his first superhero flick titled Brahmastra. The film will feature Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. It is expected to release in December 2020 and fans are eagerly waiting for its arrival in the theatres. Die-hard fans of Kapoor know that Ayan Mukerji is Alia Bhatt and RK's best friend. Read on to know about RK films that were helmed by his BFF Ayan Mukerji:

Ranbir Kapoor films directed by Ayan Mukerji

Wake Up Sid!

Wake Up Sid! is a coming of age film, released in the year 2009. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and was also written by him. The film revolves around Sidharth Mehra, a rich and spoilt happy-go-lucky person, and his friend Aisha, played by Konkana Sen Sharma. The film went on to become a commercial hit and garnered praise from the critics. Anupam Kher also plays an important part in the film.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani is another coming-of-age romantic drama flick that features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It is one of the most successful commercial hits of all time. The film features Kapoor in the role of Bunny and depicts how he is set on a path to find his purpose and happiness. The film is written by Ayan Mukerji along with Hussain Dalal. It is also directed by Mukerji.

Brahmāstra

Brahmāstra is all set to release on December 4, 2020. The date was officially confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan himself. It will be the first part of a trilogy and will feature Bachchan as Brahma, Kapoor as Shiva, and Akkineni Nagarjuna as Vishnu. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is also penned by him.

