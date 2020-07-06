Kajol Captions Her Own Still From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' As Netflix Asks Fans To Do So

The Netflix India account frequently posts interesting content that keeps its viewers and fans engaged. It recently posted a throwback picture of Kajol Devgn from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and asked its followers to caption the picture. Kajol Devgn took up the challenge and responded to the post in her story. Read on to know more.

Netflix India recently posted a snap from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which shows Kajol's character in a confused state. In the picture, Kajol can be seen wearing a pink hairband, jacket and lipstick. Netflix asked its fans to caption the picture. Check out the picture the OTT platform posted:

Many fans responded to the post with funny captions for Netflix. One fan wrote - Dora the explorer. While another said - When Arturo finds Denver and Monica in locker room (hashtag money heist). Another fan joked - When you realize Aman actually loved you but you still married to Rahul. Check out all the entertaining captions that fans came up with:

Pic Credit: Netflix India's Instagram

An interesting take on the caption came from the actor herself. Kajol Devgn reposted the picture on her story and added her own caption. She wrote - What? No season 2??? Check it out:

Pic Credit: Kajol's Instagram

Netflix India recently posted another snap on its account that featured the movie Dil Chahta Hai. The snap was artwork from the movie featuring the main characters. The artwork was made by Ankit Kapoor, who is a famous graphic designer and illustrator on Instagram. Netflix also captioned the picture - Yaa toh yeh dosti gehri hai, yaa yeh fan-art 3D hai. (paint emoji) : (Ankit Kapoor).

Check out the post:

Many fans responded to the post mentioning how much they loved the film. One fan wrote - I will watch this movie 5 times in a day and still on 6th time i will have same feel as if i'am watching it after ages this movie is fooking best and another fan wrote - Without a doubt this movie is probably the best coming of age flick around, it has terrific acting and an incredibly touching plot that keeps you going throughout the whole film. I think the reason I love this film so much is because, everyone in some way could relate to it... Check out the comments:

Pic Credit: Netflix India's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Kajol & Netflix India's Instagram

