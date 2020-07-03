Saroj Khan Dancing Was Like Watching Whole Book, Says Kajol; Suniel Shetty Shares Rare Pic

The passing away of ace choreographer Saroj Khan has sent shockwaves in the entire industry. Kajol took to her Instagram and shared a priceless picture with Saroj Khan as she paid her tribute to the legendary choreographer. Kajol, through a lengthy note, wrote, "When she danced it was like watching a whole book."

Kajol further wrote, "RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language. Even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work. Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered."

Actor Suniel Shetty also shared a vintage throwback picture with Saroj Khan. As seen in the photo, Saroj Khan teaches Suniel Shetty a particular dance step. Suniel penned, "You are loved ... You are irreplaceable ... A true GURU ... RIPSarojKhan."

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, in a city hospital in Mumbai. She suffered from a cardiac arrest and her last rites were performed in Malad, Mumbai, at 7 am on Friday. According to the latest PTI inputs, Saroj Khan’s daughter, Sukaina, said that the prayer meet will be held after three days.

Saroj Khan last choreographed the song, Tabaah Ho Gaye, from the film, Kalank, featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene. Saroj Khan has choreographed a slew of iconic songs for Madhuri Dixit. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor always addressed Saroj Khan as her 'Guru'. Check out Madhuri's heartfelt note for Saroj Khan.

"I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family," wrote Madhuri Dixit.

