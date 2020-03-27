Kajol Wears Lipstick & Strikes Mascara Amid Covid-19 Quarantine To Brighten Up Her Day

Many amongst us feel super bored at home following the quarantine routine amid the Coronavirus lockdown. But Bollywood's Anjaly- Kajol, through a post on social media shared how you can brighten up your day even after being home. Kajol shares an endearing post of how a little makeup can make many women feel wondrous.

Kajol shares a happy selfie at home

Now that PM Narendra Modi has appealed for a 21 days lockdown in the country, citizens are requested to be home to curb the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19). Bollywood celebrities are time and again sharing their updates to keep their fans enthralled. To keep herself occupied at home, Kajol shared a happy selfie on Instagram and expressed how a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara makes her feel during day 9 of quarantine. Kajol surely feels happy and delighted wearing a little makeup at home. See Kajol's Instagram post here:

Only recently, Kajol shared a video along with her son and highlighted many things one can do amid Coronavirus lockdown. Speaking in Hindi, she expressed that it is the time to be home and share happy moments with your loved ones. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor also exclaimed that many amongst us often wished for some quality time, and now there's time and only time to spend indoors with your loved ones and family.

