Kajol Shares A Throwback Picture In A Traditional Avatar, Leaves Netizens Stunned

Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, to share a throwback picture of her all dolled up in a traditional avatar. Along with the post, the actor wrote a sweet note on how one must share their glam pictures. Fans and netizens cannot stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a picture of her in traditional wear. This picture is from the sets of the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the post, the actor can be seen wearing a dark blue and orange coloured saree with floral embroideries on it. She completed the look with traditional jewellery and opted for kohled eyes and nude lips.

Along with the post, Kajol also penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Tis the season and we even have a reason to post pics of when we dressed up! #Throwback #DressUp #MissThis”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans complimented the actor on this post in the comments section. Some of the users comment on the actor’s looks and outfits, while some praised the actor for the lovely picture.

One of the users wrote, “you’re gorgeous”, while the other one wrote, “this is beautiful, you seriously know how to ace the traditional wear”. Some were left speechless and commented with several happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

This is not the first time the actor shared a picture of her in a saree. Earlier, Kajol had shared a picture of her donning a peach coloured sheer saree with shimmery prints on it. She also wore for a peach coloured blouse.

The actor can be seen striking a pose as she shows off her looks in the post. Kajol opted for kohled eyes and minimal makeup, letting her outfit do all the talking. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s Devi, a short film that also starred Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia and Mukta Barve in pivotal roles. She will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Koochie Koochie Hota Hai that stars Rani Mukerji in a lead role. Fans are very excited about the actor’s upcoming film.

