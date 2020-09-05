Teachers' Day 2020: Kajol Gives A Shout Out To 'those Who've Taught Great Values Of Life'

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2020, Bollywood actor Kajol has taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the people who've taught great values of life. Along with the adorable post, the actor also penned a sweet note describing more about the occasion and how she’s grown up to be. Fans cannot stop themselves from commenting on how lovely the post is.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a picture of her family. In the picture, one can notice her husband, Ajay Devgn, sister Tanisha Mukerji and her mother and father. They are all smiles in this sweet picture. In the post, Kajol can be seen sporting a black and white striped top. She also opted for a bun hairdo, well-done brows, well-applied eyeliner and brownish lips.

Along with the post, Kajol penned a sweet note on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. She wrote, “From everything that we learn, what stays with us is what we get from our family. Here's to my closets clan who've taught me great values of life... #HappyTeachersDay2020”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post received several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on praise the actor for her bonding with her family, while some commented on the actor and her values. Some netizens were also left stunned seeing the post that they commented with several happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful family” while the other one wrote, “Waw mam looking so pretty”. Take a look at a few comments below.

This is not the first time the actor shared a picture of her family. Earlier, Kajol had shared a sweet video of father on the occasion of Fathers’ Day. Along with the post, the actor also penned a long note to all the fathers out there trying their best to help their children. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's Devi, a short film that also starred Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia and Mukta Barve in pivotal roles. She will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Koochie Koochie Hota Hai that stars Rani Mukerji in a lead role. Fans are very excited about the actor's upcoming film.

